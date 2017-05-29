How would the NBA Finals look if Steve Kerr and Ty Lue suited up?

If it feels like we've been waiting for Warriors-Cavaliers III all season, you're right.

One of the most anticipated clashes in NBA history is almost here. After trading championships the last two years, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet again to settle their difference in the NBA Finals. The Dubs have run through the postseason undefeated, while the Cavs have only dropped one game. Can Golden State get revenge after relinquishing last year's 3–1 lead? Or will LeBron James and Co. defy the odds once again to claim another crown?

The Crossover is here for all of your Warriors-Cavs III preview needs. Below, find the 2017 NBA Finals schedule along with our features, profiles, columns, videos and more. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the Finals for more coverage.

​

2017 NBA Finals preview coverage

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport

​

Warriors coverage

Elsa/Getty Images

​

Cavaliers coverage

Getty Images Sport

​

More Finals coverage

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

2017 NBA Finals schedule

Golden State vs. Cleveland Local EDT Broadcast

Game 1 – Thursday June 1, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R

Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State 6:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland 9:00PM 9:00PM ABC/R

Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State 5:00PM 8:00PM ABC/R

* Denotes if necessary

