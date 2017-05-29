NBA

2017 NBA Finals Coverage: Warriors vs. Cavs III

How would the NBA Finals look if Steve Kerr and Ty Lue suited up?

  • The Warriors-Cavaliers trilogy is almost here. As we wait for one of the most anticipated clashes in NBA history, here's all of The Crossover's preview content.
If it feels like we've been waiting for Warriors-Cavaliers III all season, you're right.

One of the most anticipated clashes in NBA history is almost here. After trading championships the last two years, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet again to settle their difference in the NBA Finals. The Dubs have run through the postseason undefeated, while the Cavs have only dropped one game. Can Golden State get revenge after relinquishing last year's 3–1 lead? Or will LeBron James and Co. defy the odds once again to claim another crown?

The Crossover is here for all of your Warriors-Cavs III preview needs. Below, find the 2017 NBA Finals schedule along with our features, profiles, columns, videos and more. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the Finals for more coverage.

• Warriors-Cavs preview | LeBron's Finals history | Best plays from 2016 Finals

2017 NBA Finals preview coverage

• Crystal Ball: NBA Finals predictions: Will Warriors or Cavaliers win?
• The NBA Finals never get any easier for LeBron James — here's why
• Seven questions that will determine the outcome of the NBA Finals
• Let the Finals begin: 23 reasons to be excited for Warriors-Cavs III
• The inevitability of Warriors-Cavs III doesn't cheapest NBA season
• Open Floor Podcast: Previewing Warriors-Cavaliers III and more

Warriors coverage

• Lee Jenkins: The Warriors' deadly combination of hustle and flow
• Chris Ballard: Steve Kerr's playoff absence: The true test of a leader
 We're baaack: The Warriors' 3-1 revenge tour reaches the NBA Finals
• For Curry, Klay, Durant and the Warriors: It's gotta be the shoes
•​ Breaking down the pros and cons of Warriors' world dominance

Cavaliers coverage

• The Luxury of Love: Cleveland's not-so-secret playoff weapon is firing
 The Curse of LeBron James? He makes everything look so easy
• LeBron's emotional connection to MJ and the playoff scoring record
 The biggest stop of Kevin Love's life? It wasn't the 2016 NBA Finals
 The NBA still has no answer for stopping Playoff LeBron James

More Finals coverage

• Where is Russ and Harden? The NBA needs to address its MVP problem
 Looking back to 2016: The 10 best plays from last year's NBA Finals
 What Are Those? Dishing out superlatives for NBA playoff sneakers
• The NBA's 'slide under' epidemic claimed Kawhi—when will it be fixed?
• All-NBA teams: Toughest calls and biggest regrets from this year's picks
• NBA playoff T-shirts: The puppet master behind the postseason frenzy
• Photos: LeBron: Best hugger | LBJ off the court | 100 best Finals photos

2017 NBA Finals schedule

Golden State vs. Cleveland                                                Local     EDT      Broadcast

Game 1 – Thursday June 1, Cleveland at Golden State        6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 2 – Sunday June 4, Cleveland at Golden State           5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

Game 3 – Wednesday June 7, Golden State at Cleveland     9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 4 – Friday June 9, Golden State at Cleveland             9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 5* – Monday June 12, Cleveland at Golden State       6:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 6* – Thursday June 15, Golden State at Cleveland     9:00PM  9:00PM      ABC/R

Game 7* – Sunday June 18, Cleveland at Golden State        5:00PM  8:00PM      ABC/R

* Denotes if necessary

Check out The Crossover's home page for more 2017 NBA Finals coverage.

