NBA

Warriors Complete Revenge Tour With NBA Finals Win

1:05 | NBA
Does Warriors' Game 4 loss hurt team's legacy?

Quickly

  • The Warriors are NBA champions for the second time in three years, this time completing a revenge tour against the Cavaliers.
Rohan Nadkarni
an hour ago

The Golden State Warriors vanquished the ghost of the 3–1 lead Monday night, clinching their second championship in three years on the back of Kevin Durant, who scored 39 points in a 129–120 win over the Cavaliers. Durant vindicated his much-maligned decision to join the Warriors last summer, taking control of the team in the Finals and unquestionably leading Golden State in a resounding 4–1 series win over Cleveland.

Durant’s importance to Golden State waxed and waned throughout the playoffs, but he was essential in the Finals, and especially so in Game 5. Durant’s individual brilliance made up for Stephen Curry’s careless turnovers and Klay Thompson’s shooting struggles. Every time the Cavs drew close, Durant would take over individually, exploiting any defender thrown his way, hitting big shot after big shot. Durant may have joined one of the greatest teams of all time last summer, but now it’s hard to imagine Golden State winning this series without KD on the floor.

NBA
What Are The Odds We Get Warriors-Cavs IV?

Cleveland did not have enough to stick with the Dubs. Kyrie Irving and LeBron James continued their string of incredible performances in elimination games. Irving was ridiculous on offense, dropping in 26 points, mostly on fearless forays into the paint. James was sublime all postseason long, and he contributed another 41 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists on Monday. But Irving and James were clearly weighed down by the series-long burden they carried by the end of Game 5, losing lift in their legs as the Warriors continued their relentless attack.

Many deserve praise for how they competed Monday night. Tristan Thompson had his best game of the series. Zaza Pachulia was successfully annoying in the first half. J.R. Smith connected on some huge threes. But the night, the series and the upcoming summer all belong to Durant.

Lebron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Lebron James
Greg Nelson
Lebron James.
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Lebron James.
Greg Nelson
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Kyrie Irving
Greg Nelson
Lebron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Lebron James
Greg Nelson
Kevin Durant vs. Kevin Love
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Kevin Durant vs. Kevin Love
Greg Nelson
Draymond Green vs. Kevin Love
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Draymond Green vs. Kevin Love
Greg Nelson
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Kyrie Irving
Greg Nelson
Lebron James vs. Kevin Durant.
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Lebron James vs. Kevin Durant.
Greg Nelson
Kevin Durant
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Kevin Durant
Greg Nelson
Draymond Green
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Draymond Green
Greg Nelson
Lebron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Lebron James
Greg Nelson
Kyrie Irving vs. Andre Iguodala.
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Kyrie Irving vs. Andre Iguodala.
Greg Nelson
Shaun Livingston.
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Shaun Livingston.
Greg Nelson
Klay Thompson
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Klay Thompson
Greg Nelson
Lebron James.
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Lebron James.
John W. McDonough
Richard Jefferson.
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Richard Jefferson.
Greg Nelson
Richard Jefferson
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Richard Jefferson
Greg Nelson
Zaza Pachulia
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Zaza Pachulia
Greg Nelson
Kevin Love
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Kevin Love
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
LeBron James
Greg Nelson
Kevin Durant
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Kevin Durant
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
LeBron James
Greg Nelson
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Kyrie Irving
John W. McDonough
Kevin Love
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Kevin Love
Greg Nelson
Stephen Curry
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Stephen Curry
Greg Nelson
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
LeBron James
John W. McDonough
Tristan Thompson
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Tristan Thompson
Greg Nelson
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Kyrie Irving
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
LeBron James
Greg Nelson
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Kyrie Irving
John W. McDonough
Stephen Curry
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Stephen Curry
Greg Nelson
Kevin Love
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Kevin Love
Greg Nelson
Stephen Curry
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Stephen Curry
John W. McDonough
Tristan Thompson
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Tristan Thompson
Greg Nelson
Draymond Green
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Draymond Green
Greg Nelson
Klay Thompson
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Klay Thompson
John W. McDonough
Kevin Durant
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
Kevin Durant
Greg Nelson
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 3
LeBron James
John W. McDonough
Stephen Curry
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 2
Stephen Curry
John W. McDonough
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 2
Kyrie Irving
John W. McDonough
Kevin Love
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 2
Kevin Love
John W. McDonough
Kevin Durant
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 2
Kevin Durant
John W. McDonough
Kevin Love
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 2
Kevin Love
John W. McDonough
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 2
Kyrie Irving
John W. McDonough
JaVale McGee
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 1
JaVale McGee
John W. McDonough
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 1
Kyrie Irving
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 1
LeBron James
John W. McDonough
Stephen Curry
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 1
Stephen Curry
John W. McDonough
Steve Kerr.
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 4
Steve Kerr.
Greg Nelson
Stephen Curry
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 1
Stephen Curry
John W. McDonough
Kevin Durant
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 1
Kevin Durant
John W. McDonough
Klay Thompson
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 1
Klay Thompson
John W. McDonough
Kevin Durant
NBA Finals 2017 - Game 1
Kevin Durant
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2016
LeBron James
John W. McDonough
Kevin Love
NBA Finals 2016
Kevin Love
John W. McDonough
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2016
Kyrie Irving
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2016
LeBron James
John W. McDonough
Klay Thompson
NBA Finals 2016
Klay Thompson
John W. McDonough
Kyrie Irving
NBA Finals 2016
Kyrie Irving
John W. McDonough
NBA Finals 2016
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2016
LeBron James
Greg Nelson
Draymond Green
NBA Finals 2015
Draymond Green
Greg Nelson
Jump Ball
NBA Finals 2015
Jump Ball
Greg Nelson
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2015
LeBron James
Greg Nelson
J.R Smith, Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green
NBA Finals 2015
J.R Smith, Tristan Thompson, Draymond Green
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2015
LeBron James
Greg Nelson
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2015
LeBron James
Greg Nelson
Matthew Dellavedova
NBA Finals 2015
Matthew Dellavedova
John W. McDonough
Stephen Curry
NBA Finals 2015
Stephen Curry
John W. McDonough
Draymond Green
NBA Finals 2015
Draymond Green
Greg Nelson
J.R Smith
NBA Finals 2015
J.R Smith
John W. McDonough
LeBron James
NBA Finals 2015
LeBron James
John W. McDonough
Golden State Warriors
NBA Finals 2015
Golden State Warriors
John W. McDonough
Best Of Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals Trilogy
1 73
Close
expandIcon
1 73
Close

KD iced the Cavs himself in Game 5. He scored over 30 points in every game of the Finals. He answered every question asked of him headed into the series. Durant simply didn’t ride the coattails of a 73-win team to a championship. He made that team his own, and in the most important moments of the year, it was Durant—not Curry, Thompson or Draymond Green—who took over.

As for James, he entered this series with a chance to take his legacy into the next stratosphere if he could have pulled off another massive upset. Instead, he will have to settle for the greatest postseason campaign of his career ending at the hands of arguably the best team in NBA history.

NBA
2017 NBA Playoffs: Biggest Winners And Losers

Now the question becomes: How many more for Golden State? The Warriors are primed for success unlike any team since the '90s Bulls. Curry and Durant are in the thick of their primes, and both should be with the team for years to come. Thompson and Green are potential Hall-of-Famers on friendly contracts. Who will slow this team down? It’s a question that will haunt NBA teams all summer long, and likely every summer for the foreseeable future.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters