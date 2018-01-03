Report: LeBron Wouldn't Commit To Future With Cavs When Dan Gilbert Asked Him

Amid Kyrie Irving trade talks, LeBron James wouldn't commit to a future with the Cavaliers. 

By Chris Chavez
January 03, 2018

LeBron James would not commit to remaining a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers beyond the 2017-18 season when asked by team owner Dan Gilbert amid the Kyrie Irving trade talks during the offseason, according to a story by ESPN's Jackie MacMullan.

After Irving and his agent discussed possible trade destinations with Gilbert in July 2017, the owner's interest focused on the rights to the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick, which is held by the Boston Celtics after the 2013 deal involving Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. Gilbert was presented with an opportunity to work with Boston as a trade partner and then he consulted with James. 

James would not pledge to stay with the team, MacMullan reports. 

The Boston and Cleveland trade was eventually finalized in August. The Celtics acquired Irving in exchange for point guard Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and Brooklyn's first-round draft pick in 2018.

LeBron's Future, Paul George Rumors and More NBA Questions for 2018

James is expected to become a free agent after the season. Rumors have swirled since the summer with many in the NBA world trying to connect the dots between James and a possible move to the Los Angeles Lakers. If history has taught us anything, James's decisions to switch teams in 2010 and 2014 have come as a surprise when a final decision was reached. James has not commented on his impending free agency during this season.

