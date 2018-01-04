It might be too late to count as a Christmas gift, but you can still get LiAngelo and Lamelo Ball BC Vytautas jerseys for whoever in your life wants to prove they are an international Big Baller.

The Lithuanian club has posted limited edition jerseys on Amazon for the Ball brothers and they are being sold for $99. So you can get an official LaMelo Ball jersey for about one-fourth the price of his signature sneaker.

There are small, medium, large and x-large jerseys available for both. In order to choose whether you want a No. 1 jersey for LaMelo or a No. 3 jersey for LiAngelo, choose under the color section where the options are labeled by their first names.

Screenshot from amazon.com

Screenshot from amazon.com

On Wednesday, LiAngelo, LaMelo and their father LaVar all arrived in Lithuania to get started with the upcoming season and they were greeted with much fanfare.

There are currently no reviews of the product and this is the first item posted by the team on Amazon.

