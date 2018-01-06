Blake Griffin Suffers Head Injury vs. Warriors

Griffin laid motionless on the floor for several minutes before he walked off under his own power. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 06, 2018

Blake Griffin suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Clippers-Warriors game after he caught an inadvertent elbow from Javale McGee. 

Griffin was driving to the basket and preparing to jump when McGee's elbow stuck him near the temple on the left side of his head. He laid motionless on the floor for several minutes, and his hand appeared to be shaking while he was on the ground.

He eventually walked off the court under his own power and was escorted to the locker room. 

Griffin, 28, came into Saturday's game averaging 23.6 points and 7.7 rebounds. 

