Blake Griffin Suffers Head Injury vs. Warriors

Blake Griffin suffered a head injury in the first quarter of the Clippers-Warriors game after he caught an inadvertent elbow from Javale McGee.

Really scary moment here. hope Blake Griffin is OK pic.twitter.com/ThQTtFuGoN — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 6, 2018

Blake Griffin leaves the game after taking a nasty elbow to the face. pic.twitter.com/tFZDcA11LG — FOX Sports West (@FoxSportsWest) January 6, 2018

Griffin was driving to the basket and preparing to jump when McGee's elbow stuck him near the temple on the left side of his head. He laid motionless on the floor for several minutes, and his hand appeared to be shaking while he was on the ground.

He eventually walked off the court under his own power and was escorted to the locker room.

Griffin, 28, came into Saturday's game averaging 23.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.