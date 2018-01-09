LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball made their pro debuts in Lithuania Tuesday and helped BC Vytautas get a win over BC Zalgiris-2.

In a game sponsored by Big Baller Brand and broadcast on Facebook Live through Ballislife, the brothers showed some good and bad signs throughout the contest. There were some good passes and nice finishes, but also a few ugly turnovers and misses on easy scoring opportunities.

In the end though, LaMelo and LiAngelo had enough going for them to help guide their new team to a victory in their opening game. LaMelo had 10 points and nine assists while LiAngelo had 21 and five rebounds.

Check out some of the highlights and lowlights from the game below.

LaMelo’s first possession as a Lithuanian pro omg pic.twitter.com/Hw71VOaOad — LaRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 9, 2018

LaMelo Ball hits an and-one layup and currently has a team-high 6 points pic.twitter.com/MOe3cfAGy2 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2018

LiAngelo steals, LiAngelo blows great opportunity. pic.twitter.com/i0oTAGRobv — LaRob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 9, 2018

LiAngelo Ball hits an open three...with form better than Lonzo's 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/htJy7oUj3R — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2018

LaMelo just pulling up from anywhere



(he didn't hit rim tho) pic.twitter.com/NVITx9L3jl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

LaMelo made this dude fall down 😱 pic.twitter.com/AxxDNO50hK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

LaMelo Ball with 10 points and 9 assists in his Lithuanian debut 💰 @MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/RP2LG8lscL — Overtime (@overtime) January 9, 2018

LiAngelo Ball with an open-court dunk. He's been playing well. pic.twitter.com/HVLWzJBPkh — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 9, 2018

As always, LaVar Ball seemed excited about the potential his kids showed on the court. And his impact on the game and with the fans was easy to see.

They even have the refs in Big Baller Brand pic.twitter.com/0WCLfdbawn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

LaVar For President sign in Lithuania 😂 pic.twitter.com/qIKfEbNJD3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

The NEW most electrifying move in sports entertainment today pic.twitter.com/bGnROjf2c4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2018

You can catch a replay of the full game on Ballislife HS Basketball Weekly Showcase on Facebook.