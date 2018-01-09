Watch: LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball Earn a Win In Lithuanian Debut

It wasn't all pretty, but LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball showed some flashes of how good they could be in Lithuania.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 09, 2018

LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball made their pro debuts in Lithuania Tuesday and helped BC Vytautas get a win over BC Zalgiris-2.

In a game sponsored by Big Baller Brand and broadcast on Facebook Live through Ballislife, the brothers showed some good and bad signs throughout the contest. There were some good passes and nice finishes, but also a few ugly turnovers and misses on easy scoring opportunities.

In the end though, LaMelo and LiAngelo had enough going for them to help guide their new team to a victory in their opening game. LaMelo had 10 points and nine assists while LiAngelo had 21 and five rebounds.

Check out some of the highlights and lowlights from the game below.

As always, LaVar Ball seemed excited about the potential his kids showed on the court. And his impact on the game and with the fans was easy to see.

You can catch a replay of the full game on Ballislife HS Basketball Weekly Showcase on Facebook.

