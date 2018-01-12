Surprise, surprise. Ray Allen sunk a shot from way out.

Allen teed it up Friday at the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando and had what I can only assume is the shot of the day. With his third shot on the par-4 11th, Allen put it right in the jar from 122 yards out.

From waaaaaaay downtown.



Former NBA star Ray Allen with a hole-out from the fairway. And a high-five from @PGA_JohnDaly.@diamondresorts Invitational pic.twitter.com/jDhN75rLZh — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 12, 2018

I like to imagine this is how Allen plays golf all the time, like he considers the green to be the golf equivalent of the paint and prefers to just bomb it from the perimeter. Still, when it comes to non-golfers hitting impressive golf shots, I’m still giving the nod to Michael Phelps’s 159-foot putt.