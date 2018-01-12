Ray Allen Is Still Good From Long Range in Retirement

Surprise, surprise. Ray Allen sunk a shot from way out.

By Dan Gartland
January 12, 2018

Surprise, surprise. Ray Allen sunk a shot from way out. 

Allen teed it up Friday at the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando and had what I can only assume is the shot of the day. With his third shot on the par-4 11th, Allen put it right in the jar from 122 yards out. 

I like to imagine this is how Allen plays golf all the time, like he considers the green to be the golf equivalent of the paint and prefers to just bomb it from the perimeter. Still, when it comes to non-golfers hitting impressive golf shots, I’m still giving the nod to Michael Phelps’s 159-foot putt

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters