Report: Dennis Rodman Arrested for DUI In Newport Beach

The five-time NBA champion was reportedly arrested in Newport Beach Saturday night.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 14, 2018

Dennis Rodman was arrested Saturday night for DUI in Newport Beach, Calif., TMZ reports.

According to TMZ, Rodman was pulled over for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. Saturday. TMZ reports that Rodman failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the station, where he failed a breathalyzer test as well.

Rodman remained in jail until police determined he was sober seven hours later, according to TMZ.

Rodman, a five-time NBA champion and two-time Defensive Player of the Year, was previously arrested for DUI in December 1999 in California. He pled guilty in that case, causing him to attend a three-month alcohol program and pay around $2,000 in fines, according to ABC News.

Rodman, 56, played 14 seasons in the NBA, spending the first seven years with the Pistons before two years with the Spurs followed by three seasons with the Bulls. He closed his career with short stints on the Lakers and then Mavericks. During his career he made the All-Star game twice and made eight All-Defensive teams.

