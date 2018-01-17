Watch: Kris Dunn Face Plants After Dunk

Kris Dunn is being evaluated for a concussion after landing on his face after a dunk.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 17, 2018

Bulls guard Kris Dunn is being evaluated for a concussion after falling on his face after a dunk, coach Fred Hoiberg said after the game, according to Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago. There was initially speculation that Dunn might have lost a tooth or part of a tooth.

Late in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Dunn got a steal and a was ahead of the pack on a fast break. He dunked the ball to cut Golden State's lead to five at 112-107.

As Dunn let go of the rim, his body's momentum continued to swing out of bounds, causing him to land on his face. He stayed down after the fall and Lauri Markkanen was forced to take a foul to stop play. Dunn was spitting up blood after the play, and after staying down for a few minutes, he was helped off the court.

Dunn did not return for the remainder of the game, and the Bulls lost 119-112. He finished the game with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

In addition to Dunn, Golden State's Jordan Bell had a scary fall in the first quarter of the game and had to leave the game in a wheelchair.

