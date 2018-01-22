Giannis Antetokounmpo called Jason Kidd and offered to help save his job 15 minutes before the Bucks officially notified Kidd he had been fired, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.com.

"He called me and said, 'Coach, this isn't right what they're about to do, but (they) are going to let you go,'" Kidd told Shelburne.

Kidd told Shelburne he told Antetokounmpo, "I had a feeling that was going to take place," and then added that he told the two-time All-Star there is nothing he could do to help save the coach's job after Antetkounmpo offered to call the owners or his agent. According to Shelburne, Kidd said he thanked Antetokounmpo for his loyalty and the opportunity to coach him.

"I enjoyed my time in Milwaukee," Kidd told Shelburne. "There's no regrets. We took an organization that was in a bad place and shined a light on it. They're still young in running their race. Giannis is young in running his new race, as one of the best players in the world."

The Bucks fired Kidd Monday after three and a half seasons with the team. Milwaukee was eighth in the East entering Monday at 23-22.

After joining the Bucks in 2014 Kidd led the team to the playoffs twice, but failed to get out of the first round in either appearance. He was 139-152 as Milwaukee's coach after going 44-38 in his one season as the Nets coach.

During his time with Kidd, Antetokounmpo saw his averages in points, rebounds, field goal percentage and three-point percentage increase each season. Now in his fifth season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks. Last year, Antetokounmpo became the first player in NBA history to finish in the top 20 in the league in totals for all five of those categories.