Dennis Smith Jr. has not been invited to participate in the dunk contest, he tweeted Tuesday.

Shams Charania of Yahoo reported the Mavericks rookie guard had accepted an invitation to the competition in Los Angeles.

The participants for this year's event still remain a mystery since last year's winner, Glenn Robinson III, has not played in a game this season due to offseason ankle surgery.

Smith has become an internet favorite because of his leaping ability. While his 14.8 points and 4.6 assists per game have certainly impressed many, his in-game dunks have impressed even more.

If Smith is asked, it seems likely that he would accept the invite since he says he "would be honored" to be in it.

Sorry guys but I have NOT been officially invited to the slam dunk contest. As stated previously, i would be honored to be apart of it. — Dennis Smith Jr. (@Dennis1SmithJr) January 23, 2018

Whether or not SMith actually ends up in the contest, check out some of his best work below.

Dennis Smith Jr. with the 360 throwdown pic.twitter.com/OGGNgJjmWE — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 23, 2018

Smith was the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft and has started every game he's played for Dallas this season.