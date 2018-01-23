Mavericks Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. Has Not Been Invited to the 2018 Dunk Contest

The high-flying rookie has been one of the best dunkers in the league this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 23, 2018

Dennis Smith Jr. has not been invited to participate in the dunk contest, he tweeted Tuesday.

Shams Charania of Yahoo reported the Mavericks rookie guard had accepted an invitation to the competition in Los Angeles.

 

The participants for this year's event still remain a mystery since last year's winner, Glenn Robinson III, has not played in a game this season due to offseason ankle surgery.

Smith has become an internet favorite because of his leaping ability. While his 14.8 points and 4.6 assists per game have certainly impressed many, his in-game dunks have impressed even more.

If Smith is asked, it seems likely that he would accept the invite since he says he "would be honored" to be in it.

Whether or not SMith actually ends up in the contest, check out some of his best work below.

Smith was the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft and has started every game he's played for Dallas this season.

