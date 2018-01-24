Looks we can expect a song from Drake commemorating LeBron James' 30,000 points soon.

In a video post to the UNINTERRUPTED Twitter account, the rapper said James is a big inspiration in his life and will head to the studio after he does something like that.

"Seems like every time we look up, you're setting another milestone or breaking another record and I always tell you that you're one of the most inspirational people in my life," Drake said. "Every time you do something like this I always try to get in the studio and make the song that would go with the moment."

“Every time we look up you’re setting another milestone or breaking another record…” — @Drake #30KandKlimbing pic.twitter.com/zYuvbQTRRw — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 24, 2018

In the video, Drake also pulls out a very very very expensive bottle of wine, and then drops it on the floor by apparent accident.

Like many other celebs, Drake also shouted out the Cavs star on Instagram.

Congrats King. Samesies. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 23, 2018 at 6:44pm PST

Drake and James already a long friendship. James has popped up at his concerts and more. The two even worked on The Carter Effect — a documentary about Vince Carter — together.

Looking forward to this listen.