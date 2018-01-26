Manu Ginobili Is His Son’s Sixth-Favorite Player

I think everyone can agree that Manu Ginobili is an NBA legend, but his son isn’t impressed.

Manu shared a list on Friday of his son Luca’s top five favorite players in the league—and he didn’t even make the cut.

-Luca (3yo son):

My favorite players are :

1. Danny Green

2. Vince Carter

3. Michael Jordan

4. Bryn

5. Lamarcus.

🤔🤔

And you sixth, dad.

👏👏👏👏 — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2018

(Bryn, for anyone not intimately familiar with the Spurs’ bench rotation, is second-year San Antonio guard Bryn Forbes.)

It’s clear from Luca’s inspired choice of 41-year-old Vince Carter at No. 2 that he appreciates longevity. Then why no love for Manu? Perhaps it’s because Luca doesn’t know about his dad’s pest-control abilities.