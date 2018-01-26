Manu Ginobili Is His Son’s Sixth-Favorite Player

Manu’s son isn’t impressed with his dad’s career. 

By Dan Gartland
January 26, 2018

I think everyone can agree that Manu Ginobili is an NBA legend, but his son isn’t impressed. 

Manu shared a list on Friday of his son Luca’s top five favorite players in the league—and he didn’t even make the cut. 

(Bryn, for anyone not intimately familiar with the Spurs’ bench rotation, is second-year San Antonio guard Bryn Forbes.)

It’s clear from Luca’s inspired choice of 41-year-old Vince Carter at No. 2 that he appreciates longevity. Then why no love for Manu? Perhaps it’s because Luca doesn’t know about his dad’s pest-control abilities.

