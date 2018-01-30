Blake Griffin’s initial reaction to the news that he’s going to Detroit was a Fresh Prince GIF, but now he’s had a few hours to process the trade and has shared a more thought-out response.

The Clippers traded Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Pistons on Monday in exchange for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round pick and a second-round pick. The trade comes just seven months after Griffin signed a five-year, $173 million contract with the Clippers, after which the team touted him as a “lifelong Clipper.”

“Blake Griffin had a tremendous impact on this organization and his legacy within the community of Los Angeles will be permanent,” Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said in a statement Monday night. “It was a pleasure getting to know and cheer for Blake. I wish him, as well as Brice and Willie, the best of luck. While change is hard, my confidence in our front office, led by Lawrence Frank and Michael Winger, along with the sage counsel of Jerry West, has never been higher. I believe today, more than ever, in our ultimate goal of winning an NBA Championship.”