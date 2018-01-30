Blake Griffin Reacts to Pistons Trade: ‘Needed a Night to Digest and Reflect on What Happened’

“Now I’m ready for the next chapter,” Blake Griffin said.

By Dan Gartland
January 30, 2018

Blake Griffin’s initial reaction to the news that he’s going to Detroit was a Fresh Prince GIF, but now he’s had a few hours to process the trade and has shared a more thought-out response. 

The Clippers traded Griffin, Brice Johnson and Willie Reed to the Pistons on Monday in exchange for Avery Bradley, Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic, a first-round pick and a second-round pick. The trade comes just seven months after Griffin signed a five-year, $173 million contract with the Clippers, after which the team touted him as a “lifelong Clipper.”

“Blake Griffin had a tremendous impact on this organization and his legacy within the community of Los Angeles will be permanent,” Clippers owner Steve Ballmer said in a statement Monday night. “It was a pleasure getting to know and cheer for Blake. I wish him, as well as Brice and Willie, the best of luck. While change is hard, my confidence in our front office, led by Lawrence Frank and Michael Winger, along with the sage counsel of Jerry West, has never been higher. I believe today, more than ever, in our ultimate goal of winning an NBA Championship.”

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters