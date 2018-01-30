Report: John Wall to Miss Six Weeks After Knee Surgery

John Wall’s knee has bothered him all season. 

By Dan Gartland
January 30, 2018

Wizards guard John Wall will miss about six weeks of action after he undergoes a minor knee procedure on Wednesday, the Washington Post’s Candace Buckner reports. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Wall could be out as long as two months

The injury will keep Wall out of the All-Star Game, commissioner Adam Silver must name another Eastern Conference player to replace Wall on LeBron James’s team. 

Wall missed Saturday’s game against the Hawks and went to Cleveland on Monday to receive a second opinion on the knee. 

Wall was named an All-Star this season for the fifth consecutive year. He is averaging 19.4 points and an Eastern Conference-best 9.3 assists per game. 

The injury kept Wall out for 11 games in November and December, including a stretch of nine straight games, during which Tim Frazier took over the point guard duties.  

The Wizards are currently tied for fifth in the East with the Bucks at 27–22. 

