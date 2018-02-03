The Cavaliers are reportedly open to including the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round draft pick in a trade package only if it helps the team long run, reports Terry Pluto of The Plain Dealer.

Cleveland acquired the 2018 pick from the Celtics as part of the Kyrie Irving deal.

According to Pluto, the pick is off limits for short-term help such as Clippers center DeAndre Jordan. The team wants a younger player who would "be under team control for a few years." However, the Cavaliers are willing to deal their own first-round draft pick for a short-term solution.

The news comes a few days after reports claimed LeBron James would be headed to the rival Warriors. James laughed it off as "nonsense."

The Cavaliers have struggled this season, going 30–20.

Cleveland takes on the Rockets on Saturday night.