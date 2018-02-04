NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns's Eagles jersey had a message on the back.
With the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl, the hashtag #FreeMeekMill has become a rallying cry for the city of Philadelphia.
A native of Philadelphia, Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison for violating his probation on Nov. 6.
Towns is a native of New Jersey.
Karl Towns at the game with a #FreeMeek Eagles jersey pic.twitter.com/vjyQb6Db7S— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 4, 2018
The Eagles entered the stadium before kickoff to a Meek Mill song.