The NBA has fined the Lakers $50,000 for tampering after team president Magic Johnson made comments complimentary of Giannis Antetokounmpo in a recent ESPN story, the league announced Tuesday.

Johnson heaped praise on Giannis in a story by ESPN’s Nick Friedell published late last month, saying the young star “is going to bring [the Bucks] a championship one day.”

“A compliment like that coming from Magic, that’s huge,” Antetokounmpo told ESPN.

This is the second time in six months that the Lakers have been fined for tampering. They incurred a $500,000 penalty in August because general manager Rob Pelinka had improper contact with Paul George’s agent. Johnson was also warned for speaking about George on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Antetokounmpo is under contract for three more seasons and has expressed interest in remaining in Milwaukee for the long term.