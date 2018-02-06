NBA Rumors: Wizards in on DeAndre Jordan While Blazers’ Interest Cools

The latest news from around the NBA as the trade deadline approaches. 

By Dan Gartland
February 06, 2018

Buzz about potential NBA moves is heating up as the trade deadline stands just two days away. 

Two of the biggest question marks before Thursday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline are the intentions of the two Los Angeles teams. 

The Lakers are now less likely to attempt to shed pricey contracts at the deadline because they’re not as interested in going after a big-name free agent this summer, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. They’re more likely to target a star free agent in the summer of 2019, a class that includes Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson and Kawhi Leonard. 

The Clippers, meanwhile, are still listening to offers on DeAndre Jordan and have heard from the Rockets, Bucks, Wizards and Blazers, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports. Wojnarowski said on Lowe’s podcast, though, that the Blazers have “backed away a bit” from their pursuit of Jordan. Lowe also said the Blazers have been rejecting offers for Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. 

More trade news from around the league

• The Magic are willing trade anyone besides Jonathon Isaac and Aaron Gordon, with Elfrid Payton the most likely to be traded. (ESPN)

• The Jazz are open to moving everyone but Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and are trying to acquire Avery Bradley from the Clippers. (The Ringer)

• The Cavs are “trying hard” to dump Tristan Thompson and J.R. Smith’s salaries. (USA Today)

• The Cavs don’t want to trade the Nets’ first-round pick. (New York Post)

