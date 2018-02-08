The Clippers are hanging onto star center DeAndre Jordan, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Wojnarowski reported shortly after the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline that the Clips hadn’t moved Jordan.

Jordan had long been rumored to be on the trade market, even before the Clippers dealt Blake Griffin. He is expected to exercise his contract option after this season and become a free agent.

The Raptors, Cavaliers, Wizards, Bucks and Rockets were all reported to have inquired with Los Angeles about Jordan but neither was able to pry him away.

The Griffin deal was seen at the time as perhaps a prelude to a full-scale rebuild, but the Clippers re-signed Lou Williams—another trade candidate—on Wednesday and may be more likely to try to build around Jordan now.

Jordan, 29, is averaging 11.5 points and 14.9 rebounds per game this season.