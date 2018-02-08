The Kings are giving up on the No. 13 pick from just two years ago.
The Kings will waive center Georgios Papagiannis, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reports.
Papagiannis, 20, was the No. 13 pick in the 2016 draft and acquired in a draft day trade from the Suns along with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Skal Labissiere and a 2020 second-round pick. The Kings only gave up Marquese Chriss, the No. 8 pick in the draft.
Papagiannis bounced between the Kings and their G-League affiliate and struggled to break into their crowded frontcourt behind Willie Cauley-Stein, Kosta Koufos and Labissiere.
The Kings acquired Bruno Caboclo in a trade with the Raptors earlier Thursday. He was expected to be waived but it now seems as though Papagiannis will be waived instead.