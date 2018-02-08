The Kings will waive center Georgios Papagiannis, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reports.

Papagiannis, 20, was the No. 13 pick in the 2016 draft and acquired in a draft day trade from the Suns along with Bogdan Bogdanovic, Skal Labissiere and a 2020 second-round pick. The Kings only gave up Marquese Chriss, the No. 8 pick in the draft.

Papagiannis bounced between the Kings and their G-League affiliate and struggled to break into their crowded frontcourt behind Willie Cauley-Stein, Kosta Koufos and Labissiere.

The Kings acquired Bruno Caboclo in a trade with the Raptors earlier Thursday. He was expected to be waived but it now seems as though Papagiannis will be waived instead.