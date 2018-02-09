Hawks’ DeAndre’ Bembry Arrested After Suspected Street Race

Hawks swingman DeAndre’ Bembry was arrested early Friday morning in Atlanta after police spotted him driving 128 mph during a suspected street race, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Bembry was pulled over after an officer saw his purple Dodge Charger apparently racing another vehicle on an interstate in northeast Atlanta.

“Both vehicles were changing lanes and appeared to be racing each other as they traveled on I-85 approaching the Buford Highway exit at speeds visually estimated to be close to 150 mph in a 55-mph speed limit zone,” officer Donald Hannah told the Journal-Constitution.

Bembry was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges and released on bond.

Bembry, 23, was picked by the Hawks with the 21st choice in the 2016 NBA draft out of St. Joe’s. He saw fewer than 10 minutes of action per game in 38 appearances last season. He has seen action in 18 games this season between stints in the G-League this season and is currently sidelined with a groin injury.