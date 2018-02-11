Watch: Stephon Marbury Hits Final Three-Pointer of Basketball Career

After 22 years playing professional basketball, Stephon Marbury had to go out with a bang.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 11, 2018

Stephon Marbury played his final game in the Chinese Basketball Association Sunday when his Beijing Fly Dragons picked up a win over the Jiangsu Tongxi.

Marbury won the CBA title three times with the Beijing Ducks and became the most notable American to make the jump to China after the NBA.

He told Marc Spears of The Undefeated that he is "at peace" with his career ending in China, but he does plan on staying in shape in case an NBA team gives him a call.

"I'm tired man," Marbury, who turns 41 Feb. 20, told The Undefeated. "I'm tired. I played 22 years. It's all good. I'm straight with how it is right now. I like being able to have control over going out the way I want to go out. I'm 100 percent at peace with it. One hundred percent."

Check out Marbury's final three-pointer from Sunday's game below.

Marbury was drafted No. 4 in the 1996 NBA draft. He played 13 years in the NBA and made both the All-Star Game and the All-NBA Team twice during that time. He averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists for his career.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now