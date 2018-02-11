Stephon Marbury played his final game in the Chinese Basketball Association Sunday when his Beijing Fly Dragons picked up a win over the Jiangsu Tongxi.

Marbury won the CBA title three times with the Beijing Ducks and became the most notable American to make the jump to China after the NBA.

He told Marc Spears of The Undefeated that he is "at peace" with his career ending in China, but he does plan on staying in shape in case an NBA team gives him a call.

"I'm tired man," Marbury, who turns 41 Feb. 20, told The Undefeated. "I'm tired. I played 22 years. It's all good. I'm straight with how it is right now. I like being able to have control over going out the way I want to go out. I'm 100 percent at peace with it. One hundred percent."

Check out Marbury's final three-pointer from Sunday's game below.

Went to see the Beijing FlyDragons. Stephon Marbury’s last game before retirement. He’s a legend over here. Managed to record his last ever basket. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/my5jIli2dr — Ian (@IanFTA) February 11, 2018

No. 3 Stephon Marbury ends his basketball journey with a 3. And a win. pic.twitter.com/dIScfEZJBN — LI Shuangfu (@LiShuangfu) February 11, 2018

"In the future I'll give my best and my love for the game to the younger generation here in China", Stephon Marbury ends career in Beijing but his endeavor to improve Chinese basketball will continue. pic.twitter.com/dqeUsoUfVs — Xinhua Sports (@XHSports) February 11, 2018

Stephon Marbury bowed to Chinese fans with tears after his last match in China. Farewell 'Political Commissar Ma' as the everlasting Chinese basketball legendary. As Yao Ming, Stephon Marbury will play as an ambassador in Sino-American basketball relationship in the future. pic.twitter.com/5aJ1ey0uVh — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) February 11, 2018

Marbury was drafted No. 4 in the 1996 NBA draft. He played 13 years in the NBA and made both the All-Star Game and the All-NBA Team twice during that time. He averaged 19.3 points and 7.6 assists for his career.