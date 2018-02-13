LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment are back with another project that is sure to inspire audiences to want to get off their feet and dance the night away all while they sit and reminisce about high school and the '90's.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James and business partner Maverick Carter have signed on to produce a new House Party film from New Line Cinema.

"This is definitely not a reboot," James told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's an entirely new look for a classic movie. Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable."

The original House Party movie series debuted in 1990 and went on to have two immediate sequels with all three movies staring the rap duo Kid 'n Play. There was a fourth installment to the series that came in 2001 and stared Marques Houston. Another sequel featuring members of the original cast was released in 2013.

Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori of FX's Atlanta will write the screenplay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This is one of many projects that James and SpringHill Entertainment have in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the production company is also working with Drake on a Netflix crime drama called Top Boy and a Vince Carter documentary titled The Carter Effect. The company has previously worked on the television shows Survivor's Remorse, Cleveland Hustles, The Wall and Do or Dare among others. It was also behind the films More Than A Game and I Am Giant.