Not everyone was amused with Steve Kerr's decision Monday to let some of the Warriors coach their teammates during their 46-point win over the Suns.

Kerr let Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green and David West take cracks at leading the huddle starting in the middle of the first quarter. After the contest, a few members of the Suns voiced their frustrations with that move.

"It's disrespectful," guard Troy Daniels told reporters. "I don't think it's hard to coach those guys, though. So I think anybody can do it."

"It shows a lack of respect for an opponent, and maybe right now, we don't deserve respect," Jared Dudley told Chris Haynes of ESPN.com "When you keep getting beat by 40, teams won't respect you. But it's up to us to change that."

This was the fourth game this season Phoenix lost by at least 40 points.

Monday's contest was the first of four between the Suns and Warriors with the next one coming March 17 in Phoenix.