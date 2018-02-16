It's been an eventful couple days for LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

In addition to being in Los Angeles for NBA All-Star Weekend, the two released a podcast in conjunction with Cari Champion and UNINTERRUPTED that drew plenty of ire from Fox News's Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham's comments, most notably her telling the two to just "shut up and dribble," has drawn the most attention and gotten viewers and Durant himself to wonder if there were racial undertones evident in what she was saying.

Ingraham has since released a statement that she had no racial intent with her comments and that "If pro athletes and entertainers want to freelance as political pundits, then they should not be surprised when they're called out for insulting politicians."

James—who is not only one of the most charitable athletes in sports but also one of the most socially aware athletic voices today—was quick to respond in the way only the king of subtweeting can, with a social media barrage of shade that tells you exactly how he feels about the situation without formally commenting on it. His Instagram post is apparently what you see just outside the UNINTERRUPTED office in L.A., according to Sam Amick of USA Today.

Just when you thought the "stick to sports" era was dead and everyone had the right to express their opinion, another controversy arises. But if anyone is equipped to deal with a potential political throwdown, I'd take LeBron any day.