Ray Allen, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash are among the 13 people and teams who were named finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2018, the Hall announced Saturday.

Allen was a 10-time All-Star and two-time champion in his 18-year career. After being drafted No. 5 in 1996 by the Timberwolves, Allen was sent to the Bucks were he spent nearly the first seven years of his career. He was traded to the Sonics in the middle of his seventh year and stayed with Seattle until the end of his 11th season. From there, Allen was traded to Boston where he spent five seasons before leaving in free agency to play the last two years of his career with the Heat. Allen is the NBA career leader in three-pointers made with 2,973.

Kidd was also a 10-time All-Star during his 19-year career and won one title during his career. He was a co-Rookie of the Year in 1995 with Grant Hill, who was also selected as a finalist for the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. Kidd led the league in assists five-times during his career and made one of the All-Defensive teams nine times during his career. He played with the Mavericks, Suns, Nets and Knicks throughout his career.

Nash was a two-time MVP, eight-time All-Star and led the league in assists five times during his 18-year career. During his two MVP seasons (2004-05 and 2005-06), Nash averaged 17.2 points and 11 assists for the Suns. Nash spent time in Phoenix, Dallas and with the Lakers during his career.

Allen, Kidd, Hill and Nash are joined by Maurice Cheeks, Charles "Lefty" Driesell, Hugh Evans, Kim Mulkey, Katie Smith, Tina Thompson, Rudy Tomjanovich, Chris Webber and the 1954-58 Wayland Baptist University women's basketball team.

The list of of those who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame will be revealed during the Final Four in April.

The Hall also announced that Jim Host and Harley Redin will be given the John Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award at the Hall of Fame ceremony in September.