A video has surfaced on the NBA Reddit thread in which 76ers guard J.J. Redick appears to use a racial slur while wishing a happy Chinese New Year to NBA fans in China.

The video features a collection of players wishing a happy Chinese New Year and when it gets to Redick, he appears to say, "I just want to wish all of the NBA c---k fans in China, a very happy Chinese New Year."

The video was made by the Chinese media company Tencent and another version of the video without Redick was released. Chinese New Year was Feb. 16.

You can see the video featuring Redick and the video without Redick below.

Redick has since commented, saying that he was "tongue tied" and he has "love and respect" for the NBA fans in China.

Just saw a video that is being circulated of me wishing a happy new year to NBA fans in China.Clearly I was tongue tied, as the word I purportedly said is not in my vocabulary. I’m disappointed that anyone would think I would use that word. I love & respect our friends in China. — JJ Redick (@JJRedick) February 18, 2018

Redick, 33, is in his 12th season in the NBA and his first with Philadelphia. He is averaging a career-high 16.9 points on 40.3 percent shooting from three to go with 3.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds for the 30-25 76ers.