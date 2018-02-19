And just like that, all three Ball brothers have their own signature sneakers.

At a pop-up shop recently, Big Baller Brand provided a look at the G3's, LiAngelo Ball's sneaker.

With the ZO2's and Melo 1's already on sale, LiAngelo was the only Ball waiting to get in on the sneaker game. It does not appear to be a price on the G3s just yet, but considering the ZO2's go for $495 and the Melo 1's are set at $395, it's hard to imagine the G3's will be worth much less. The company also showed off two new color ways for the Melo 1's at the pop-up.​

Part of the reason LiAngelo was last to get his own shoe is because he was supposed to be at UCLA this season. But after leaving school when it was determined he would be suspended for the entire season after shoplifting in China, LiAngelo and younger brother LaMelo went to Lithuania to play professionally for BC Vytautas.

Sneak peek reveal of the G3 here at the pop up. Preorder coming soon on https://t.co/yLY01fNsBB pic.twitter.com/pERP4c73sL — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) February 16, 2018

Considering the influence Big Baller Brand has already had on BC Vytautas, it's reasonable to wonder how long until the entire team is playing in one of the three signature BBB shoes.

With all three Ball's playing pro basketball and now with all three having their own signature sneaker, the only part left of LaVar Ball's master plan is to get LiAngelo and LaMelo to the Lakers.