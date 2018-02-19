Look: Big Baller Brand Unveils LiAngelo Ball's G3 Signature Sneakers

Now that LiAngelo has his own shoe, all three Ball brothers have their own signature sneakers.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 19, 2018

And just like that, all three Ball brothers have their own signature sneakers.

At a pop-up shop recently, Big Baller Brand provided a look at the G3's, LiAngelo Ball's sneaker.

With the ZO2's and Melo 1's already on sale, LiAngelo was the only Ball waiting to get in on the sneaker game. It does not appear to be a price on the G3s just yet, but considering the ZO2's go for $495 and the Melo 1's are set at $395, it's hard to imagine the G3's will be worth much less.  The company also showed off two new color ways for the Melo 1's at the pop-up.​

Part of the reason LiAngelo was last to get his own shoe is because he was supposed to be at UCLA this season. But after leaving school when it was determined he would be suspended for the entire season after shoplifting in China, LiAngelo and younger brother LaMelo went to Lithuania to play professionally for BC Vytautas.

Considering the influence Big Baller Brand has already had on BC Vytautas, it's reasonable to wonder how long until the entire team is playing in one of the three signature BBB shoes.

With all three Ball's playing pro basketball and now with all three having their own signature sneaker, the only part left of LaVar Ball's master plan is to get LiAngelo and LaMelo to the Lakers.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now