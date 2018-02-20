Joel Embiid says Wooing Rihanna Is ‘a Process’

Joel Embiid and Rihanna is the NBA story that just won’t die.

For background, way back in 2014 Embiid tweeted a dinner invitation to Rihanna and then tweeted weeks later about being rebuffed by a “famous girl” who told him “Come back when you’re an All-Star.”

Embiid said in 2017 that the woman he was talking about wasn’t Rihanna, which no one believed. He then essentially confirmed in a postgame TNT interview that the woman in question actually was Rih-Rih, while adding that he was going to “move on to the next one.”

But, in a wild twist, it now sounds like Embiid isn’t moving on.

SI sent Nate Robinson and Carlos Boozer to the All-Star Game, where Nate asked Embiid about his never-ending pursuit of Rihanna. His very Embiid response: “It’s a process.” (See his full reaction in the video at the top of the page.)