The NBA will not be disciplining Zaza Pachulia after Pachulia appeared to intentionally fall on Westbrook during the Warriors–Thunder game Saturday, reports The Washington Post's Tim Bontemps.

Westbrook called out Pachulia for the incident, saying he was a dirty player. Pachulia had no comment on the claim.

This all started after Westbrook missed a shot and there was a battle for the rebound. Nick Young and Westbrook got tangled and fell in the process. But then Pachulia got involved, causing a lot of questions and post-game debate.

Zaza falls on Russ.



February 25, 2018

This isn't the first time Pachulia has found himself in the spotlight for his "intentional/not intentional" style of play. In May, he was accused of not giving Kawhi Leonard space to land, which added to his ankle injury.Leonard told reporters at the time he hadn't thought it was "on purpose," though Spurs coach Gregg Popovich later said it was "unsportsmanlike" regardless of his intent."

The Warriors play the Knicks on Monday.