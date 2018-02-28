Wednesday brings a busy night in the NBA, with nine games on the schedule. Some of the league’s best teams will be in action, as the Rockets, Warriors, Celtics and Raptors all will take the floor. There are a lot of great options in DFS as a result. Consider using some of the players below who have favorable matchups, then plug them into our NBA Lineup Optimizer to round out your lineups.

Point Guard

Russell Westbrook, at Mavericks (FD: $11,600, DK: $11,300)

Projected Points: FD: 56.87, DK: 60.33

Westbrook has been in a shooting slump since returning from the All-Star break, going a combined 11-for-41 in three games. Facing the Mavericks might be just what he needs to break out of his slump. In three previous matchups with them this season, Westbrook has averaged 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. Look for him to rebound offensively and provide his usual stellar all-around numbers.

Andrew Harrison, vs. Suns (FD: $6,000, DK: $5,700)

Projected Points: FD: 29.79, DK: 29.26

The Grizzlies are going to be shorthanded again Wednesday with Tyreke Evans (rib) and Wayne Selden Jr. (knee) already ruled out. This is nothing new for them, as injuries have decimated their roster throughout the season. Harrison has been forced into a more prominent role as a result, especially in February, averaging 29 minutes in nine games during the month. He’s made the most of his opportunity, averaging 15.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists during that stretch. The price is right to consider him for your entry against the lowly Suns.

Shooting Guard

James Harden, at Clippers (FD: $11,200, DK: $11,200)

Projected Points: FD: 57.96, DK: 60.1

Harden may be on his way to winning the NBA MVP this year, leading the league with a 36.4% usage rate. To put that into perspective, that’s two percentage points higher than the next closest player (Westbrook). The Clippers play at the sixth-fastest pace (101.1 possessions per game) in the league, leaving Harden and his lofty usage rate with the potential to provide a monster stat line in this game.

Danny Green, vs. Pelicans (FD: $4,400, DK: $4,800)

Projected Points: FD: 22.56, DK: 22.83

Green is not having a good season, averaging just nine points per game and shooting 40.8% from the field. He’s been better in February, though, averaging 13.4 points and shooting 49.2% in seven contests. The Pelicans play at the third-fastest pace (102.4) and allow the second-most points per game (111.6) in the league, so it might be worth taking a chance on Green if you want to save money at shooting guard.

Small Forward

Kevin Durant, at Wizards (FD: $9,800, DK: $9,700)

Projected Points: FD: 46.95, DK: 47.1

Durant has been a model of consistency this season, averaging at least 24.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists in each month. His 29.3% usage rate ranks inside the top 20 in the league, giving him a high floor in DFS. He destroyed the Wizards in their first meeting this season, scoring 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four three-pointers. Don’t hesitate to add him to your lineup for their rematch.

T.J. Warren, at Grizzlies (FD: $7,100, DK: $6,500)

Projected Points: FD: 33.28, DK: 32.44

The Suns are one of the worst teams in the league, but Warren gets a lot of opportunities to score since they play at the fourth-fastest pace (102.3) in the league. Although Warren doesn’t provide much in the way of assists, blocks, and three-pointers, he is averaging a career-high 19.5 points per game. With the Grizzlies dealing with multiple injuries, Warren has a chance to take advantage of their backups and provide value at this mid-tier price.

Power Forward

Anthony Davis, at Spurs (FD: $12,500, DK: $11,700)

Projected Points: FD: 59.06, DK: 59.09

There is no one in the league hotter than Davis right now. In his last six games, he is averaging an incredible 41.5 points, 15 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 3.2 blocks. His usage rate is 35.6% in February and it should continue to be high with DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) out for the season. He’s going to eat up a significant portion of your budget, but you almost have to keep playing him until he shows signs of this hot streak coming to an end.

JaMychal Green, vs. Suns (FD: $5,300, DK: $5,400)

Projected Points: FD: 27.37, DK: 27.9

Not only will the Grizzlies be thin in their backcourt, but their front line won’t be as deep either with Chandler Parsons (illness) and Deyonta Davis (ankle) ruled out, as well. Green has been stepping up recently, recording a double-double in four of his last five games. The Suns allow the most points per game on both FanDuel and DraftKings to opposing power forwards, making Green someone to consider at this cheap price.

Center

Andre Drummond, vs. Bucks (FD: $10,300, DK: $9,600)

Projected Points: FD: 50.44, DK: 51.08

Drummond is a double-double machine, recording one in 15 straight games. That’s not good news for the Bucks, who allow the sixth-most FanDuel points per game and the third-most DraftKings points per game to opposing centers. Drummond has actually already faced them three times this season, averaging 21.3 points, 17 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in those games. Don’t expect the Bucks to be able to slow him down Wednesday.

Alex Len, at Grizzlies (FD: $4,900, DK: $5,700)

Projected Points: FD: 28.48, DK: 29.32

Tyson Chandler (neck) has missed the last four games for the Suns and is without a timetable for a return. Although Len struggled while fouling out in his last game Monday, he had averaged 13 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in the first three games that Chandler missed. Playing against Marc Gasol is no easy task, but Len should get all the minutes he can handle, so long as he doesn’t foul out again. Considering he won’t cost much and the possible payoff, his potential foul trouble is worth the risk.