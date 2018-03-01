Cavaliers Suspend J.R. Smith for One Game

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith has been suspended one game by the team for “detrimental conduct,” Cleveland announced Thursday.

Smith will serve his suspension during Thursday’s game against the Sixers. No additional details were provided.

The suspension will cost Smith his game check, which is worth $94,897, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Smith, 32, has played in 59 of the Cavs’ 60 games this season and started 56. He’s averaging 8.3 points per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. His hold on his starting spot has been strenuous, though, after Cleveland acquired talented wing player Rodney Hood at the trade deadline.