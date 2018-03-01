UCF Classroom Evacuated After Man in LeBron Jersey Tosses Powder

The white substance was found to be a match for powdered baby formula. 

By Daniel Rapaport
March 01, 2018

A classroom at the University of Central Florida was evacuated after a man in a LeBron James jersey tossed powder in the air during a class he was not believed to be enrolled in. 

James famously rubs chalk in his hands then tosses it in the air at the scorer's table before games. Here's him doing it before his first game back in Cleveland.

The suspect was wearing a jersey initially described as "red and white" by the UCF police department, who later clarified that the jersey was James' #6 from his time with the Heat. 

All was restored to normal after the powder was found to be a match with powdered baby formula.

Why this guy thought this would be funny is anyone's guess. 

