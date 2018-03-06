The Williamette Week says it has obtained the transcript of a profanity-ridden phone conversation in which a Portland, Ore. police detective tells Mavericks owner Mark Cuban that a woman has accused him of sexual assault.

The allegation dates back to 2011, when Cuban was in Portland while the Mavs played the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs. The woman apparently told authorities that Cuban stuck his hand down her pants and digitally inserted her while the two were posing for a photo in a crowded nightclub.

"Oh! Hell no!," Cuban says upon hearing the accusation, per the Week. "You don't think a hundred people would've noticed?"

Cuban steadfastly denies the accusation throughout the conversation and re-iterated his denial in a statement to the Week.

"These allegations are thoroughly investigated by the Multnomah County District's Attorney's Office and the Portland Police Bureau," Cuban's attorney Stephen Houze said in a statement. "According to the detailed prosecution decline memo, investigators interviewed the complainant's boyfriend and female friend, as well as employees and patrons of the bar, and other persons with Mr. Cuban and no one observed any inappropriate behavior by Mr. Cuban."

After reviewing the evidence, the Multnomah County attorney's office decided against pursuing charges against Cuban.

On Feb. 20, Sports Illustrated published the findings of a lengthy investigation that uncovered a pattern of misogyny and predatory sexual misconduct within the Dallas Mavericks organization. Cuban was not accused of sexual misconduct by any of the dozens of current and former team employees SI spoke with and told SI that he was shocked and abhorred by the investigation.