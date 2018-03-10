Celtics' Jaylen Brown Suffered Concussion, Will Not Play Sunday Against Pacers

Brown was injured Thursday night in a terrifying fall, but he has no structural damage.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 10, 2018

The Celtics' Jaylen Brown suffered a concussion and will not play Sunday night against Indiana, the team announced Saturday.

Brown landed on his head and neck after a dunk against the Timberwolves. He remained motionless on the ground before he was helped up and walked off the court on his own.

Here's a video of the injury, but be warned it's graphic.

The Celtics are 46–20. 

