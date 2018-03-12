If you haven’t noticed by now, it’s March. If you like college basketball, you’ve probably already filled out a bracket and analyzed every obscure statistic in the process. But if you’re an NBA-only hoops fan, maybe you haven’t. Maybe your favorite team is in full tank. Maybe you need a handy guide breaking down which players to watch in the tournament. Or maybe you need one that examines one NBA prospect to watch on every single team.

As the road to the Final Four in San Antonio begins this week, The Crossover’s Front Office is diving deeper, and with the tournament on tap and a ton of talent on display, here are the players most worth keeping an eye on, from the obvious to the extremely obscure. These prospects are not created equal, and the further down the list you go, the weirder this gets. Lots of teams have more than one prospect—this exercise isn’t perfect. But if you need help scouting the tourney, look no further. We’ll start with the top seeds and work our way down.

​

ONE SEEDS

VILLANOVA: Mikal Bridges, F | Junior

Bridges broke out in full as a two-way force this season and is pivotal to Villanova’s very real title hopes as both a secondary scorer and a shutdown defender. His ability to defend four positions on the perimeter and score at all three levels has led NBA scouts viewing him as a safe bet to have a long career. The only glaring hole in his game is creating his own shot. He’s looking like a late-lottery selection at this point.

VIRGINIA: De’Andre Hunter, F | Freshman (RS)

It can be difficult for individual talent to shine in Virginia’s well-oiled, disciplined offensive scheme, but Hunter’s glimpses as a 20-year-old redshirt freshman have already made him a draftable player in the eyes of the NBA. With a strong body, great defensive playmaking instincts and nice rotation on his ball, Hunter is the type of player who could swing games in the tournament, and see his stock rise accordingly. UVA hasn’t fully turned him loose, but Hunter’s substantial ability is clear.

KANSAS: Devonte Graham, PG | Senior

The engine that keeps the Jayhawks running, Graham tallied 18 points and 13 assists against West Virginia in the conference title game and is sitting on the cusp of the first round. While he may not evolve into a star, given his struggles as an isolation scorer (he’s shooting under 40% from the field) his contributions as a ballhandler are essential to Kansas’s three-point heavy attack. He profiles nicely as a rotation player and can help separate himself from a good pack of point guards in the middle of the draft.

XAVIER: Trevon Bluiett, SG | Senior

Based on pure production, Bluiett’s résumé is solid: he’s shot 42% from three this season, had a number of huge games and really maximized himself as a college star. Below-average athletic ability—not talent—has always been the issue with him. He may not be able to defend his position at the NBA level, but one of his heat-check games makes Xavier a threat to beat anyone on a given day.

​

TWO SEEDS

DUKE: Marvin Bagley, PF | Freshman

Although Bagley is unlikely to be the draft’s top choice, he’s certainly lived up to the hype when it comes to numbers, putting together a prolific one-and-done season and propping up an elite offense. His offensive ceiling and aggressive rebounding are inarguably intriguing, but he’s been a ball-stopper in the post and a ball-watcher on defense. He has a ways to go in terms of learning the game in order to evolve into a star. Regardless, he’ll be one of the first names off the board in June.

NORTH CAROLINA: Cameron Johnson, F | Junior

In his first season with the Heels after grad transferring from Pitt, Johnson has been a key complementary floor-spacer and scorer, though he runs hot and cold. He has appealing size for a shooter and one year of eligibility left. Though he’s already 22, he may want to come back, diversify his offensive production and become a more consistent threat next season. But with his tools, Johnson will end up someone’s 3-and-D dart throw at worst.

CINCINNATI: Jacob Evans, G/F | Junior Evans’s game embodies Cincy’s hard-nosed philosophy. He provides physical defense and good anticipation coupled with an offensive game that’s effective, despite being sort of a mixed bag. He can be highly inconsistent and does nothing on a truly elite level, but if his 40% three-point clip translates to the NBA, he should be able to fill a useful supporting role. The Bearcats are Final Four contenders, PURDUE: Carsen Edwards, PG | Sophomore The Boilermakers will go as Edwards does in March, and his plucky, high energy game has begun to turn heads among NBA scouts. He’s a dangerous three-point shooter off screens and constant threat to attack off the bounce despite being undersized. Edwards plays with a lot of poise for a sophomore, and has an appealing toughness about him that can be contagious. He’s the primary shot-creator for Purdue, and is a prospect of interest, though more likely for next year’s draft.

FIVE SEEDS KENTUCKY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG | Freshman Less-heralded than some of his freshman peers, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a revelation, emerging mid-season as the Wildcats’ steadying force. He has great size for his position, fantastic defensive instincts and a good feel for finding the open man. His jump shot is still questionable, but his sense of pace and creativity attacking the rim have really come on as strengths. He’s a likely first-rounder and can continue helping himself here, on the heels of a sublime SEC tourney showing. WEST VIRGINIA: Jevon Carter, PG | Senior The heart of the Mountaineers’ high-pressure scheme, Carter is already viewed as a plus–NBA defender (3.2 steals per-40). He has the mentality and chops to step in as a specialist early in his career, but needs to round out his offensive game and continue shooting threes at a quality clip to make it happen. He’s a gritty player, and it’s easy to fall in love with Carter’s intangibles. West Virginia’s offense will often sink or swim with him. OHIO STATE: Keita Bates-Diop, PF | RS Junior Opinions are mixed on Bates-Diop’s NBA potential, but he’s been outstanding as the focal point of the Buckeyes’ offense and a major reason for the program’s quick revival under Chris Holtmann. He can step out and shoot the three or utilize his length and footwork in the mid-post, making him a tough cover. He’s the key to Ohio State’s hopes for a deep run. CLEMSON: Elijah Thomas, F/C | Junior The Tigers’ best pro prospect, senior forward Donte Grantham, is sidelined with an ACL injury. They’re thin up front as a result, and the 6’9” Thomas, an excellent rebounder and shot-blocker, is the key to winning the interior battle. He needs another year of college to really emerge as a prospect, but his toughness and defensive numbers stand out.

MISSOURI: Michael Porter Jr., F | Freshman It’s unclear how healthy he actually is, but Porter Jr. has the talent to swing a game or two in the tournament. His decision to return from back surgery will give scouts a useful window into where he’s at physically and mentally, although his first game back against Georgia yielded mixed results. Watch him closely, hope he stays healthy, and don’t hold a poor performance against him. Barring bad medicals, he’s still going to be an early draft selection. CREIGHTON: Khyri Thomas, SG | Junior With a strong body and ideal length for his position, Thomas made his name as a high-end defensive player and coupled that with 42.5% shooting from deep. He’s an explosive athlete and an obvious candidate to fill an NBA supporting role, with the main knocks on him being shot creation and change of direction off the bounce. Marcus Foster leads the Bluejays in scoring, but Thomas is the better long-term prospect and a potential first-rounder. VIRGINIA TECH: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G | Freshman Alexander-Walker was a hot name coming into the season as a potential one-and-done, but despite some nice skills he’s far from ready physically or mentally to make the NBA leap. He’s a big, strong, fundamental combo guard with a good understanding of the game, but can be extremely passive and doesn’t always pop at a glance. The Hokies win by committee, but it would be nice to see him take a step forward when it matters. SETON HALL: Desi Rodriguez, SF | Senior Rodriguez is a capable, hard-nosed scorer likely to receive interest from the NBA in summer league. Though his body needs some work and he missed time with injuries, he can be a load when he gets going toward the basket. He’s a dangerous college matchup, though at 6’6” it’s unlikely all of his strengths translate at the next level. He’s a fun watch when he has it going and plays with a definite edge. NINE SEEDS ALABAMA: Collin Sexton, PG | Freshman Sexton’s mini-tear through the SEC tourney become a bit of a storyline, and he’s one of the few players in the tournament capable of swinging a game with his solo act. The by-himself nature of his game is where scouts’ opinions are split. Whether Sexton can become more of a setup man for others will help determine his eventual role, but he’s a likely lottery pick thanks to his scoring ability and toughness. NC STATE: Omer Yurtseven, C | Sophomore Undoubtedly the Wolfpack’s top pro prospect, Yurtseven is a frustrating player to watch at times but has a lot of talent as a low-post scorer. His body improved this season and he’s a capable finisher with either hand, but lacks much on-court fire and doesn’t play physically, struggling to get to the foul line as much as he probably should. He earned a combine invite a year ago, but his stock has trended down since. KANSAS STATE: Dean Wade, PF | Junior The other D-Wade finished top-10 in the Big 12 in scoring, rebounding, steals and three-point percentage. His versatility and size are certainly interesting from an NBA perspective, and while he was held out of the conference tourney semis due to a foot injury, he’s expected to be healthy in time to face Creighton. If he’s out, keep an eye on Barry Brown instead. FLORIDA STATE: Phil Cofer, F | Senior There’s no surefire NBA player on the Seminoles’ roster, but Cofer has the physical ability to compete at the next level, standing 6’8” with long arms and a thick upper body. He should be a better rebounder, and it’s doubtful his three-point shooting translates fully to the longer line, but a summer league invite certainly isn’t out of the question. TEN SEEDS TEXAS: Mohamed Bamba, C | Freshman The most imposing shot-blocker in college hoops, Bamba returned from his toe injury during the Big 12 tourney and will have had another week to recover by the time Texas faces Nevada. When he’s at his best, it’s must-watch basketball, and his sheer length and developing skill set makes him a coveted draft prospect. He’s projected to be a top-five pick. OKLAHOMA: Trae Young, PG | Freshman Young’s historic first half of the season tailed off drastically as defenses began to key on him, but he’s still a highly dangerous three-point shooter and playmaker and will make opponents’ film sessions miserable, beginning with Rhode Island. He’ll be a lottery pick regardless, but this will likely be his last chance to get loose as a Sooner, and should make for great theater. BUTLER: Kamar Baldwin, PG | Sophomore There’s no high-end pro talent on the Bulldogs’ roster, but Baldwin’s youth, toughness and scoring ability make him a player to follow over the next couple seasons. He’s a good rebounder and tough defender, but regressed as a three-point shooter while taking on a bigger share of the offense this season. PROVIDENCE: Kyron Cartwright, PG | Senior After sparking the Friars to a surprise run to the Big East finals, Cartwright will be pressed to keep that momentum rolling in the tournament. He’s just 5’11” and can play a bit out of control at times, but he’s a good passer, capable shooter and adds a degree of unpredictability to an otherwise uninspiring rotation. He may have punched his ticket to some NBA workouts, but is still a long shot. ELEVEN SEEDS UCLA: Aaron Holiday, PG | Junior The younger brother of NBA guards Jrue and Justin, Holiday has been on a tear as a scorer of late, potent from outside (43%) and a smart facilitator who knows how to pick his spots. His lack of ideal height and explosiveness creates some limitations, but he’s played his way into first-round conversations among scouts. A big tournament could really help him. SYRACUSE: Tyus Battle, SG | Sophomore Seen as a potential second-round pick, Battle can fill up a box score, but he takes a lot of bad shots, and his numbers are a bit inflated by playing essentially 40 minutes per game all season. Some of it is situational, as Syracuse chooses to run an inordinate amount of offense through him. He’s athletic and can definitely score the ball, and placed in a different context will be worth re-assessing. SAN DIEGO STATE: Malik Pope, F | Senior A skilled 6’10” combo forward, Pope has been on NBA radars seemingly forever. A history of knee issues have hampered his college career. He’s inconsistent as a scorer and plays as more of a big for the Aztecs, but rebounds well and has the ability to stroke threes. Given his unique tools, he’ll end up with a chance to make the league. On the heels of a surprise run in the Mountain West tourney, Pope has a nice opportunity to leave a final impression before heading into pre-draft workouts. ST. BONAVENTURE: Jaylen Adams, PG | Senior If you want a sneaky guard-anchored team that can pull an upset or two, look no further than the Bonnies. Adams is a heady playmaker and deadly three-point shooter who has a chance to get drafted in the second round, having displayed growth and consistency over his four years in the A-10. He’s a fun watch, and could carve out a backup role at the next level. ARIZONA STATE: Tra Holder, PG | Senior The Sun Devils snuck into the tournament thanks largely to Holder, who led them to both their pivotal résumé wins with 40 points against Xavier and 30 against Kansas. He’s probably too small to make it long-term, but he’s a good decision-maker with the quickness to get to the foul line and get himself open off the dribble. He’s still an NBA longshot, but he’s the kind of guy you want to root for. LOYOLA-CHICAGO: Donte Ingram, F | Senior A crucial role player for a Ramblers squad with legitimate second-weekend potential, Ingram is a useful floor-spacer and all-conference player with a nice level of versatility to. He’s smooth, has a nice lefthanded stroke and led Loyola in rebounding, too. His effective, low-maintenance game should play overseas somewhere. TWELVE SEEDS DAVIDSON: Peyton Aldridge, F | Senior The Wildcats are one of the hottest teams around after rolling to an A-10 tournament title, and Aldridge’s superbly efficient scoring is a big reason why. He’s a deadly shooter from outside, a willing rebounder and makes few mistakes, making him a great candidate for a Portsmouth invite and a shot to make the NBA. He lacks a ton of athleticism at 6’8”, but he’s definitely talented and makes Davidson an interesting sleeper pick. MURRAY STATE: Ja Morant, G | Freshman Morant, an 18-year-old true freshman, logged a massive chunk of Murray State’s minutes this season as a lead guard. He’s got a long build with nice change-of-direction ability off the dribble and averaged 12 points, six rebounds and six assists in an inarguably impressive start to his career. File his name away for later. NEW MEXICO STATE: Zach Lofton, G | Senior The Aggies are as legit as small-conference teams come, having tallied some impressive wins, and Lofton is their go-to guy when buckets are needed. He’s a streaky but potent shooter and was highly efficient in a variety of situations this season. Lofton took a big step forward as a senior, and hopes of a tourney run rest largely on his shoulders. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE: Mike Daum, F/C | Junior The Jackrabbits are back in the tourney for the third year in a row, and so is Daum, who remains a deadly inside-out scorer and the focal point of the offense. Still a junior, he’s a sure bet to earn a Summer League invite whenever he comes out, and there’s been speculation he could grad transfer and become a hot commodity for high major programs. We showed the nation’s sixth-leading scorer some love earlier this season on our list of mid-major stars to watch.

Hernandez’s 32 points against Wagner in the NEC final was his fifth straight game with 20-plus points, and he’s paced the Blackbirds all season with high-volume scoring. He’s streaky and not always efficient. Yeah, we’re reaching here.