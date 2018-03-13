Report: Kawhi Leonard’s Return From Injury Pushed Back

Kawhi Leonard won’t be returning to the court as expected on Thursday against the Pelicans, Yahoo’s Shams Charania reports.

Leonard has been bothered by a quadriceps injury all season, missing the first 27 games of the season. He played nine of the next 17 games before he was shut down again. He hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 13.

Leonard “is expected to remain out and will continue to evaluate his injury for a possible comeback before the season ends,” Charania reports.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Leonard could return for Thursday’s game against New Orleans.

Whether it comes from Kawhi or not, the Spurs are in need of a boost as they hope to keep their 20-year playoff streak alive. After losing to the Rockets on Monday, San Antonio is 37–30 on the season, in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot. The Jazz and Nuggets hold the tiebreaker advantage, however.