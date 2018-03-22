An Ohio woman is not letting other cities get the last word in the LeBron James' next team debate.

Alison McIntyre Baranek, a realtor from Akron, Ohio, paid for the billboards that went up in Akron as part of keeping James in Cleveland.

James is expected to become an unrestricted free agent for the third time in his career at the end of the season.

The first billboard reads "LeBron, there's no place like home. #ThisIsHome." A second will go up for just four days later this month.

Akron realtor posts billboard urging LeBron James to stay in Clevelandhttps://t.co/1IzF0nLcgI pic.twitter.com/WBwsTo1FrR — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) March 22, 2018

James is from Akron.

She isn't the first to use billboards to lure James: Ads popped up in Philadelphia, Los Angeles and other cities as part of fans campaigns to get James to those teams.

Baranek told Cleveland.com that she couldn't believe no one in Akron had thought to do it yet.