The Kings wore warmups Sunday honoring Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers Sunday, March 18.

Clark was unarmed at the time of the shooting, which happened in his grandparent's backyard.

On Thursday, protestors blocked the entrance to the Golden 1 Center prior to the Kings' game against the Hawks, and tip-off was delayed about 20 minutes because fans could not get into the arena. In the end, the game ended up being played in a mostly empty stadium.

After the contest, team owner Vivek Ranadive addressed the crowd and gave his condolences to the Clark family, calling the shooting a "horrific tragedy."

On Friday it was reported that former King DeMarcus Cousins reached out to the Clark family and volunteered to pay for the funeral.

The shirts read "Accountability. We Are One." on the front and "#StephonClark" on the back.

Sacramento will face the Celtics on Sunday. Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reports Boston originally planned on wearing the shirts as well, but decided not to. Additionally, he reports the teams recorded a PSA together that will play during the first quarter.