Look: Kings Wear Warmups Recognizing Police Shooting Victim Stephon Clark

Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers on Sunday, March 18.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 25, 2018

The Kings wore warmups Sunday honoring Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old African-American man who was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers Sunday, March 18.

Clark was unarmed at the time of the shooting, which happened in his grandparent's backyard.

On Thursday, protestors blocked the entrance to the Golden 1 Center prior to the Kings' game against the Hawks, and tip-off was delayed about 20 minutes because fans could not get into the arena. In the end, the game ended up being played in a mostly empty stadium.

After the contest, team owner Vivek Ranadive addressed the crowd and gave his condolences to the Clark family, calling the shooting a "horrific tragedy."

On Friday it was reported that former King DeMarcus Cousins reached out to the Clark family and volunteered to pay for the funeral.

The shirts read "Accountability. We Are One." on the front and "#StephonClark" on the back.

Sacramento will face the Celtics on Sunday. Sam Amick of USA Today Sports reports Boston originally planned on wearing the shirts as well, but decided not to. Additionally, he reports the teams recorded a PSA together that will play during the first quarter.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now