On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced plans to allow fans to buy games while they are already in progress.

Silver explained that portions of games will be available to purchase for a reduced rate for fans who may not have been able to watch a game until the end, people who only have a certain amount of time to watch a game but don't want to pay for the entire game because they will not finish it or people who may only want to watch the end of a game because there is going to be an exciting finish.

Currently, it costs $6.99 to watch a single game through NBA.com. Silver says the league is still experimenting with what the reduced prices will be for buying a game in progress, but mentioned 99 cents per five minutes as a potential model that could be used.

Check out a video of Silver announcing the move below.

.@Turner President David Levy and @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveil an all-new experience that will allow fans to purchase and watch live NBA games in progress at a reduced price, including on #BRLive pic.twitter.com/EZRzM35xRL — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) March 27, 2018

Silver cited the video game world as inspiration for these "microtransactions" and also added that this will not be reserved for only the fourth quarter.