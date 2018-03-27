Commissioner Adam Silver said the league is still experimenting with what the prices will be.
On Tuesday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced plans to allow fans to buy games while they are already in progress.
Silver explained that portions of games will be available to purchase for a reduced rate for fans who may not have been able to watch a game until the end, people who only have a certain amount of time to watch a game but don't want to pay for the entire game because they will not finish it or people who may only want to watch the end of a game because there is going to be an exciting finish.
Currently, it costs $6.99 to watch a single game through NBA.com. Silver says the league is still experimenting with what the reduced prices will be for buying a game in progress, but mentioned 99 cents per five minutes as a potential model that could be used.
Check out a video of Silver announcing the move below.
.@Turner President David Levy and @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver unveil an all-new experience that will allow fans to purchase and watch live NBA games in progress at a reduced price, including on #BRLive pic.twitter.com/EZRzM35xRL— TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) March 27, 2018
Silver cited the video game world as inspiration for these "microtransactions" and also added that this will not be reserved for only the fourth quarter.