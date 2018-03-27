Sacramento Protesters Close Golden 1 Center Again Ahead of Kings–Mavericks Game

The Kings temporarily closed arena entrances as part of safety measures. The game was originally to begin with a delay but tipped-off on schedule.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 27, 2018

Protesters once again blocked the entrance and closed Golden 1 Center before the start of the Kings–Mavericks game on Tuesday as people demonstrated against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark.

The Kings closed arena entrances as part of safety measures, then later asked fans to travel home. The game was originally to begin with a delay but tipped-off on schedule.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard reported that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and his management team were by the entrance discussing what to do.

The protesters came from a city hall demonstration, according to the The Sacramento Bee. 

The arena had to be closed last Thursday as hundreds of protestors forced the team delay the Kings–Hawks game. Entrances were locked and security went inside. Fans were asked to leave since the team couldn't secure the arena. 

The two teams tipped-off in front of a nearly empty stadium.

After the game, Ranadive addressed the crowd, calling the shooting a "horrific tragedy" and expressed sympathy to the family of Clark. 

Clark was shot and killed in his grandparents' backyard after police mistook his phone for a gun. Body camera footage was released Thursday. 

