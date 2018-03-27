Protesters once again blocked the entrance and closed Golden 1 Center before the start of the Kings–Mavericks game on Tuesday as people demonstrated against the fatal police shooting of Stephon Clark.

The Kings closed arena entrances as part of safety measures, then later asked fans to travel home. The game was originally to begin with a delay but tipped-off on schedule.

Public safety measures have been enacted and arena entrances remain closed.



We kindly ask all guests to travel home safely at this time.



Ticket holders unable to access tonight’s game will receive refund information from the team soon.



We apologize for the inconvenience. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 28, 2018

Sports Illustrated's Chris Ballard reported that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive and his management team were by the entrance discussing what to do.

At Kings game. Building locked again. Protesters outside. pic.twitter.com/woErz4k7Im — Chris Ballard (@SI_ChrisBallard) March 28, 2018

Arena staff now allowing fans to move closer to court. Alcohol is also being sold unlike the last lockdown. pic.twitter.com/mRywPltnQ4 — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 28, 2018

The protesters came from a city hall demonstration, according to the The Sacramento Bee.

The arena had to be closed last Thursday as hundreds of protestors forced the team delay the Kings–Hawks game. Entrances were locked and security went inside. Fans were asked to leave since the team couldn't secure the arena.

The two teams tipped-off in front of a nearly empty stadium.

After the game, Ranadive addressed the crowd, calling the shooting a "horrific tragedy" and expressed sympathy to the family of Clark.

Clark was shot and killed in his grandparents' backyard after police mistook his phone for a gun. Body camera footage was released Thursday.