Grant Hill, Steve Nash, Jason Kidd and Maurice Cheeks have been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Other finalists for induction include Ray Allen, Chris Webber and Rudy Tomjanovich. The full class of inductees will be officially announced Saturday in San Antonio in conjunction with the Final Four.

Hill played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Pistons, Magic, Suns and Clippers and was a seven-time All-Star selection. He also won two national titles at Duke and now works as a college basketball analyst for CBS.

Nash played 19 NBA seasons before chronic back issues forced him to retire and won back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006. He was Kidd’s backup with the Suns for two seasons before finding success with Mavericks. Nash’s peak years came when he returned to Phoenix and played under coach Mike D’Antoni.

Kidd, who was the head coach of the Bucks until January, was a 10-time All-Star in his 18 NBA seasons, known as much for his stout defense as his slick passing.

Cheeks, a longtime coach, is being inducted for his contributions as a player. He played 15 years in the NBA and ranked fifth all-time in both assists and steals at the time of his retirement.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 7 in Springfield, Mass.