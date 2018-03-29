Joel Embiid will not travel with the 76ers for their upcoming two-game road trip, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In Philadelphia's 118-101 over the Knicks Wednesday, Embiid suffered a facial contusion early in the second quarter after a head-to-head collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. Embiid left the game and did not return, and spent the night at a hospital.

According to Pompey, Embiid has returned home from the hospital but will still undergo further testing while away from the team.

The second-year center earned his first career All-Star appearance this season and is averaging 22.9 points, 11 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the 76ers, who are fourth in the East at 44-30. He has played in 63 games this season and is averaging 30.3 minutes per game.

Scary moment as Joel Embiid heads to the locker room following a collision on the court pic.twitter.com/OQ7Ay13hn3 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 28, 2018

Here's hoping the 76ers big man is OK after that collision during Wednesday's game



(via @JoelEmbiid) pic.twitter.com/Y6dWA6LHTG — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 29, 2018

Philadelphia's next game is Friday in Atlanta against the Hawks, and then the team plays the Hornets in Charlotte on Sunday. The 76ers follow that up with a home game against the Nets Tuesday, and then they face the Pistons in Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back.

Philadelphia is just a half game behind the Cavaliers for the third seed and the teams play each other in Philadelphia Friday, April 6.