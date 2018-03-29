Report: Joel Embiid Will Miss Next Two Games After Suffering Facial Contusion Wednesday

Joel Embiid suffered a facial contusion Wednesday after running into Markelle Fultz.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 29, 2018

Joel Embiid will not travel with the 76ers for their upcoming two-game road trip, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In Philadelphia's 118-101 over the Knicks Wednesday, Embiid suffered a facial contusion early in the second quarter after a head-to-head collision with teammate Markelle Fultz. Embiid left the game and did not return, and spent the night at a hospital.

According to Pompey, Embiid has returned home from the hospital but will still undergo further testing while away from the team.

The second-year center earned his first career All-Star appearance this season and is averaging 22.9 points, 11 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the 76ers, who are fourth in the East at 44-30. He has played in 63 games this season and is averaging 30.3 minutes per game.

 

 

Philadelphia's next game is Friday in Atlanta against the Hawks, and then the team plays the Hornets in Charlotte on Sunday. The 76ers follow that up with a home game against the Nets Tuesday, and then they face the Pistons in Detroit on the second night of a back-to-back.

Philadelphia is just a half game behind the Cavaliers for the third seed and the teams play each other in Philadelphia Friday, April 6. 

