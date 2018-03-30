Potential No. 1 Draft Pick Luka Doncic Hits Ankle-Breaking Step-Back Buzzer-Beater

It’s easy to see why Luka Doncic could be the first player taken in the NBA draft. 

By Dan Gartland
March 30, 2018

If you don’t know the name Luka Doncic, it’s time to learn it. Doncic, an 18-year-old 6'8" Slovenian swingman playing for Real Madrid, could be the first pick in this summer’s NBA draft—and he showed why on Friday. 

Doncic scored a team-high 24 points in a road win over Red Star Belgrade, adding nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. But the kicker was a game-winning step-back three with less than a second left that caused his defender to crumple to the floor. 

Luka Doncic: Europe's Next Big Thing

It must have been extra sweet for Doncic, who grew up rooting for Red Star. 

