If you don’t know the name Luka Doncic, it’s time to learn it. Doncic, an 18-year-old 6'8" Slovenian swingman playing for Real Madrid, could be the first pick in this summer’s NBA draft—and he showed why on Friday.

Doncic scored a team-high 24 points in a road win over Red Star Belgrade, adding nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. But the kicker was a game-winning step-back three with less than a second left that caused his defender to crumple to the floor.

It must have been extra sweet for Doncic, who grew up rooting for Red Star.