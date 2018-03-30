It’s easy to see why Luka Doncic could be the first player taken in the NBA draft.
If you don’t know the name Luka Doncic, it’s time to learn it. Doncic, an 18-year-old 6'8" Slovenian swingman playing for Real Madrid, could be the first pick in this summer’s NBA draft—and he showed why on Friday.
Doncic scored a team-high 24 points in a road win over Red Star Belgrade, adding nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. But the kicker was a game-winning step-back three with less than a second left that caused his defender to crumple to the floor.
LUKA DONCIC FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/CNuYF1TCLF— Eurohoops.net (@Eurohoopsnet) March 30, 2018
Walk-off game-winner from Luka Doncic, who finished with 24 PTS (7-for-12 FGs), 9 REBS, 4 AST and 7 TOV in 31 MIN. Not many 19-year-olds in the world comfortable taking and making that shot on the road in an atmosphere like Pionir. Looked every bit of a potential #1 pick tonight. pic.twitter.com/VyFAeuUL0S— Mike Schmitz (@Mike_Schmitz) March 30, 2018
It must have been extra sweet for Doncic, who grew up rooting for Red Star.