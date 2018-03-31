76ers star Joel Embiid's tweets during the Kansas–Villanova game might have been more entertaining then the matchup itself.

The big man went to Kansas for a year before declaring for the NBA draft in 2014 so he's got a vested interest and some time on his hands.

Embiid suffered a fractured orbital bone after taking a shot from teammate, Markelle Fultz Wednesday night. He will miss 2-4 weeks, which means he could return close to the beginning of the playoffs or after the first round.

But until then, Embiid's Twitter feed will have to keep us going.

It started simple enough with the poor man trying to get over his injury but even his Jayhawks couldn't help.

THIS IS BRUTAL.... I’m literally trying to take my mind off this pain but Kansas is not helping #RockChalk — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Then we got a visual into how he's recovering.

Sitting here high and watching the game like pic.twitter.com/aTeHLdDaq9 — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

He couldn't believe how many threes Villanova was dropping.

Man am I high or these dudes are so hot from 3? Come on — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Then he renewed the "will he and Rihanna date drama or nah?"

Babe are you single or nah? @rihanna — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) April 1, 2018

Thanks for giving us something to monitor besides the amount of threes Villanova was draining.