The Only Thing Hotter Than Villanova's Three-Point Shooting Was Joel Embiid's Twitter Feed

76ers star Joel Embiid's tweets during the Kansas–Villanova game might have been more entertaining then the matchup itself.  

By Charlotte Carroll
March 31, 2018

The big man went to Kansas for a year before declaring for the NBA draft in 2014 so he's got a vested interest and some time on his hands. 

Embiid suffered a fractured orbital bone after taking a shot from teammate, Markelle Fultz Wednesday night. He will miss 2-4 weeks, which means he could return close to the beginning of the playoffs or after the first round. 

But until then, Embiid's Twitter feed will have to keep us going. 

It started simple enough with the poor man trying to get over his injury but even his Jayhawks couldn't help.

Then we got a visual into how he's recovering.

He couldn't believe how many threes Villanova was dropping.

Then he renewed the "will he and Rihanna date drama or nah?"

Thanks for giving us something to monitor besides the amount of threes Villanova was draining. 

 

 

