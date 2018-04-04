When do the NBA Playoffs Start?

Sadly the NBA's regular season is coming to a close, but that means playoff basketball is just a few weeks away.

The regular season ends April 11 and postseason rosters will be set April 13.

The playoffs begin April 14. Conference Semifinals will begin April 30/May 1 but could be moved up to April 28–29. The conference Finals begin May 15–16 but could be moved up to May 13–14.

The Finals begin May 31, going to as late as June 17.

The Cavaliers, Celtics, 76ers, Heat, Pacers, Raptors, Rockets, Trail Blazers, Warriors and Wizards have secured their spots for the playoffs.

While many expected a Cavs–Warriors round four matchup again in the Finals, it's not as certain this year with Golden State plagued by injury and Cleveland struggling on defense.

The Warriors beat the Cavs in last season's NBA Finals.