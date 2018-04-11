The Warriors' Kevin Durant will decline his player option for the 2018-19 season and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, reports ESPN's Chris Haynes.

According to Haynes, the Golden State forward will be be turning down a $26.2 million salary to restructure a new deal with the team.

Durant is the reigning NBA Finals MVP after winning his first title with Warriors last year.

Over the summer, he agreed to a discounted two-year deal with the team, allowing the Warriors to offer more to forward Andre Iguodala and point guard Shaun Livingston.

This time around, he likely won't take the big pay cut as there aren't incentives in doing so, according to Haynes.

The nine-time All-Star finished this season with an average of 26.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

He's been with the Warriors since 2016.