Vince Carter told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated that he plans on playing in the NBA next season, which will be his 21st year in the league.

In the most recent entry in the diary Carter and Spears have kept all season to detail what life is like in Carter's 20th season in the league, the Kings guard said he expects to be back for one more season.

"I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season. I'm almost 90 percent sure that's it after next season."

Carter, 41, will be a free agent this offseason. He is averaging 5.3 points and 17.6 minutes per game this season while shooting 39.6 percent from the field and 34 percent from three.

This year will be the first since 2013 that Carter misses the postseason, and he explained in the diary entry that he will "try to do a little bit of analysis in the playoffs whenever there is some availability." He added that he wants to make a transition into media when his playing career is over because he has a "passion for explaining and talking about the game."

Carter is already the oldest player in the league this season and he will turn 42 in January. The eight-time All-Star is averaging 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his career. After being drafted by the Warriors with the No. 5 pick in 1998, Carter was immediately traded to the Raptors for Antawn Jamison. In addition to Toronto and Sacramento, Carter has also played for the Nets, Magic, Suns, Mavericks and Grizzlies.

If Carter does return next season, he will likely join Dirk Nowitzki as the only other member of the 1998 draft class to be in the league for a 21st season. Carter and Nowitzki would match Robert Parish, Kevin Willis and Kevin Garnett for the most season ever played if they return next season.