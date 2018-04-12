The NBA broke the all-time attendance record for the fourth straight year with more than 22 million fans attending games this season, the league announced Thursday.

This season, 22,124,559 fans attended games, surpassing last year's 21,997,412 fans.

The league also set records for average attendance (17,978) and sellouts (741).

League attendance was also at least 95 percent or more of arena capacity for the first time.

Records were also set in merchandise sales on NBA.com, and NBA League Pass subscriptions were up 63% from last season.

The regular season ended Wednesday, and the playoffs begin Saturday.